In this 85th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, looks ahead to 2018 and asks the questions, “What have you done?” and “What have you learned” as we prepare to fill the next “open page” of life we have to fill for the next 365 days. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!