In a June 21, 1971 file photo, Louis Armstrong practices with his horn at his Corona, New York home. The Louis Armstrong House Museum announced Wednesday, April 20, 2016, that it has acquired the only known film footage of the great jazz musician in a recording studio. While many audio recordings of Armstrong's music exist there has been no video of him working in a recording studio until now. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams, File)
Elton Jim: Getting into the spirit of the New Year singing Louis Armstrong
Elton Jim takes a moment to spread some cheer and get 2018 started off on the right foot by singing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”.