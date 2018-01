× Chicago TV Legends Bill Kurtis & Walter Jacobson on the 45th Anniversary ‘THE 10 O’Clock News’, The Changing Landscape of Broadcast News over the Decades

Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson, who’ll mark the 45th anniversary of their pairing on CBS 2’s “THE Ten O’Clock News” in 2018, joins Dave Plier to talk about their history together, their groundbreaking newscast that set the tone for news reporting across America and the changing landscape of broadcast news over the decades.