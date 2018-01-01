Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 14: A primer on Port Wine. From tawny to LBV and all the fortifications in between.

This picture taken on May 9, 2012 shows terraced vinyards in Portugal's Douro wine region. Long kept hidden from the tourist hordes by poor roads, Portugal's Douro Valley is opening up its quintas, or port wine estates, to upscale tourists who are throwing it a lifeline in a bad economy. (AFP PHOTO/Suzanne Mustacich)

Winemaker Mike Kush has a lot of experience making wine in the Duoro region of Portugal, he joins Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin with a deep dive into the complex world of port wine. What differentiates a tawny from a ruby? Who declares a port wine is Vintage? And what is a late bottled vintage? Mike shares the knowledge he has acquired from spending over a decade on the ground in Portugal working with growers, making his own port wines, and exploring this versatile fortified wine. Port is always rich and sweet, just like this episode of Barrel to Bottle.


