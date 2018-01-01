× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 14: A primer on Port Wine. From tawny to LBV and all the fortifications in between.

Winemaker Mike Kush has a lot of experience making wine in the Duoro region of Portugal, he joins Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin with a deep dive into the complex world of port wine. What differentiates a tawny from a ruby? Who declares a port wine is Vintage? And what is a late bottled vintage? Mike shares the knowledge he has acquired from spending over a decade on the ground in Portugal working with growers, making his own port wines, and exploring this versatile fortified wine. Port is always rich and sweet, just like this episode of Barrel to Bottle.

