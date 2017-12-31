× This is History: 1st Tournament of Roses, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Debuts, Chicago’s Very Own Jenny McCarthy on the Iconic New Year’s Eve Countdown

On this weeks “This is History”: President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Thomas Edison introduces the light bulb, the 1st Tournament of Roses in 1886, the 1st Rose Bowl in 1902, the final Cigarette commercial on television, Dick Clark debuts ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve in 1973, Jenny McCarthy reflects on the history of the iconic New Year’s countdown she co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest from Times Square.