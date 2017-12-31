The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/31/17

On this special New Years Eve edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to clear up the confusion about pre-paying property taxes, explains the many avenues you can use to pre-pay your property taxes, and reveals the current number of taxpayers that are using the pre-payment option.



Then, State Senator Tom Cullerton joins Rick in the studio to address Quincy Veterans Home and Legionnaires’ Disease. Tom also serves as Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affair Committee and he provides details about an upcoming hearing that will be held at the Quincy Veterans Home to discuss the recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease that lead to 13 residents at the home losing their lives. Legionnaires’ disease, caused by a bacteria known as legionella, is a severe form of pneumonia — lung inflammation usually caused by infection.

For our last guests, Rick hosts a year-end round table accompanied by BGA chief of investigations Bob Secter and Chris Mooney from U of I. Rick, Bob, and Chris take a look at some of the top breaking stories of 2017, a review of President Donald Trump’s first year in office, and much more.