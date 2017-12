× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/31/17): Full Bears at Vikings Season Finale Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman take stock of the 2017 season and break down the Bears’ 23-10 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. It took Mitchell Trubisky and company three quarters to get over the 50 yard line in what looks to be John Fox’s swan song as the Bears finish up the year at 5-11.