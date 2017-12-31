(L-R) Dan Hampton (WGN Radio photo), Ed O'Bradovich (Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune), Glen Kozlowski (WGN Radio photo)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/31/17) Quick Hit: “This whole thing… was a surreal exercise of futility”
(L-R) Dan Hampton (WGN Radio photo), Ed O'Bradovich (Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune), Glen Kozlowski (WGN Radio photo)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts on the Bears’ 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to wrap up their season (and possibly John Fox’s tenure) at 5-11.