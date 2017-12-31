MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 1: Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings speaks with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions on October 1, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (12/30/17): Let’s look at some Bears head coaching candidates
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the last Beat of 2017: Northwestern AD Dr. Jim Phillips joins the show as the Wildcats wrap up a second consecutive bowl victory; we take an outside-the-box look at some possible head coaching candidates for the Bears; NBCSC Bulls studio analyst Kendall Gill talks Niko “Miracle” Mirotic and a rejuvenated Bulls squad; Jarrett Payton checks in with his memories of picking up the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP, and more.