The Beat Full Show (12/30/17): Let's look at some Bears head coaching candidates

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the last Beat of 2017: Northwestern AD Dr. Jim Phillips joins the show as the Wildcats wrap up a second consecutive bowl victory; we take an outside-the-box look at some possible head coaching candidates for the Bears; NBCSC Bulls studio analyst Kendall Gill talks Niko “Miracle” Mirotic and a rejuvenated Bulls squad; Jarrett Payton checks in with his memories of picking up the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP, and more.