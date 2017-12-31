× OTL #585: Rock climbing at First Ascent Chicago, Truman’s Ridge plays live Bluegrass

Mike Stephen takes on “the wall” at First Ascent Avondale and is suddenly forced to come to grips with his personal issues of lower body-strength, heights, and trusting others as he clings to 40-ft wall. Thankfully, he has local climbing extraordinaire and community outreach advisor Justin Forrest Parks to guide him through his ascent! And to cap off the last OTL of 2017, we’ve got local Bluegrass band Truman’s Ridge in studio to perform and talk about the bluegrass scene in Chicagoland.

