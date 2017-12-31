PHOTO: Richard Lewis, Courtesy fo HBO; Rose Marie, courtesy of Rose Marie; Paul Shaffer, Courtesy of CBS; Leslie Stahl, Courtesy of Dave Plier; Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers attend the 5th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize presentation ceremony October 29, 2002 in Washington D.C. Bob Newhart was the recipient of the 5th Annual Mark Twain Prize. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversation of the Year: Richard Lewis, Rose Marie, Paul Shaffer, Leslie Stahl, Dick Smothers, and Chicago Cubs’ David Ross
In part one, Dave Plier reflects on some of his favorite guests and conversations of the year. This includes Richard Lewis, Rose Marie, Paul Shaffer, Leslie Stahl, Dick Smothers, and Chicago Cubs’ David Ross.