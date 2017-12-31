× Blues icon Buddy Guy gears up for another January run at ‘Legends’

Dave Hoekstra sits down for an in-depth chat with the great Buddy Guy, who starts his annual residency at Buddy Guy’s Legends on Thursday 1/4. They talk about his five-plus decades in the music business and getting started with the help of Otis Rush and Magic Sam, the lack of enough local appreciation for the blues and the city’s rich music history, Buddy being one of the last links to the Chicago classic blues sound and mentoring younger players who come through the club, and much more.