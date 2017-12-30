× What retirement? Mount Carmel forces out football coach Frank Lenti after 34 years

It was a messy day on the South Side at Mount Carmel High School. Initial reports from school officials indicated that longtime head football coach Frank Lenti — the winningest coach in Illinois history — was retiring and that Jordan Lynch was taking over. The end result is the same, but the details are far murkier and the fall out between the administration and Lenti is real messy. WGN Radio’s Sam Panayotovich has the story on the Caravan coaching change. Plus, Blackhawks 32-year-old rookie goalie Jeff Glass’ journey through Russian hockey and the minor leagues.