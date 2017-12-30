× Political wrap-up, New Year’s Resolutions, Danenberger Wines| Full Show (Dec 30th)

In this full show episode, Patti Vasquez chats with listeners and Matt Bubala about starting a new year. Steve and Jonnie join the conversation to talk about their New Year’s Eve show. Later on, Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski and Dave Lundy join the conversation to discuss stories that made an impact throughout the year. At 1:30pm, Patti and Elliott Serrano chat with Susan Danenberger, owner of Danenberger Family Vineyards about the best wines to cheers 2018 with. Tune in!