× NASCAR’s Jamie Little makes BIG move to Indy!

Jamie Little from Fox Sports joins Dane Neal to talk about her big move to Indianapolis, the upcoming racing season and the importance of diversity in the sport.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3445718/3445718_2017-12-30-185618.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3