× Matt Bubala 12-30-17: New Year’s resolutions, Top 10 of 2017, new laws

In this full show podcast, Matt Bubala, Roger Badesch, Jess Raines, Patti Vasquez and listeners wrap up the year! Matt discusses the top three resolutions for 2018 and shares the Top 10 favorite lists created. Later on, he talks about draft NHL picks and new state laws effective January 1. Tune in!