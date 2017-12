× Dinner at ‘The Blanchard’ on New Year’s Eve

Dane Neal is joined by Executive Chef Ryan Burns and Chef De Cuisine Kevin McMullen of The Blanchard! Ryan and Kevin highlight the New Year’s Eve dinner that will be served on the 31st and their charity mission for the ‘CassandraSaurus Rex Cancer Foundation’.

