× Wintrust Business Lunch (12/29/17): Apple’s PR problem, Matt Schachman & LISC investing in community businesses

Jon Hansen is in for Steve Bertrand on the Wintrust Business Lunch: Blue Sky Innovation’s Ben Meyerson stops by to talk about Apple’s built-in slowdown of older iPhone batteries, and why there’s more to the story than it seems; Jon talks with former Army Capt. and current financial advisor Matt Schachman about his journey from the military to founding his own firm, Chamberlain Advisors, and helping veterans translate their skills to civilian life; Steve Hall, VP of LISC Small Business discusses investing in overlooked communities, and more.