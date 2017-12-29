Violeta Podrumedic reminds you, whatever your plans are for New Year’s Eve, to stay safe and don’t drink and drive. And, resolve for the new year not to be late by using the Traffix Chicago app.
Video: Weekend Warning – New Year’s Eve Edition
-
Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning from the United Center
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From Apple Michigan Avenue
-
Video: Weekend Warning from The Roe Conn Show Toys for Tots Toy Drive
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – from Hofbräuhaus Chicago
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The roads in Wrigleyville will be busy even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Welcome winter weather
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From baseball to Oktoberfest, this weekend has it all
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks, Bulls, and Mac and Cheese
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Baseball, Run Mag Mile, and Oktoberfest
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Expo Chicago, Riot Fest, & Interchange Construction
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Fall Festivals, Blackhawks, and the Marathon