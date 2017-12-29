Video: Weekend Warning – New Year’s Eve Edition

Posted 3:10 PM, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:08PM, December 29, 2017

Violeta Podrumedic reminds you, whatever your plans are for New Year’s Eve, to stay safe and don’t drink and drive. And, resolve for the new year not to be late by using the Traffix Chicago app.

