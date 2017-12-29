Super Castlevania IV SNES Classic video game review
Cody and Jon review Super Castlevania IV, one of many remakes of the original Castlevania, on the SNES Classic. Plus: first impressions of the board game Sid Meier’s Civilization: A New Dawn!
Show Notes:
- Hear how Cody was gilded on Reddit with an unlikely comment related to Triple H’s entrance music.
- Cody and Jon set the stage for their discussion by talking about their history with the Castlevania series, including Cody’s extremely old Let’s Play Castlevania: Symphony of the Night VHS Tape, which is now on YouTube.
- Cody and Jon debate the merits and pitfalls of Super Castlevania IV: is the platforming any good? Is it too hard? Why is the music so terrible? And most importantly, does it hold up?
- Super Castlevania IV trivia from SNES Classic: The Ultimate Guide To Castlevania IV by BlackNES Guy
- First impressions of Fantasy Flight Games’ Civilization: A New Dawn strategy board game, from Cody’s first play session (highly recommended!)
