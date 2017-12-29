× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.29.17: Our Nashville Correspondent, Spike O’Dell

Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran just hours before Northwestern takes on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. With the game taking place in Nashville, Pete decided to call up former WGN Radio host and current Nashville resident, Spike O’Dell. Northwestern’s play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, joined in on the fun as well. Other guests included: WGN Radio’s, Mr. Fix It Lou Manfredini; Concierge Preferred Magazine’s Amber Holst; Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas; Dan Hampton previews the final Bears game of the season; Fansided’s Josh Hill on entertainment; Author of “Let Dogs Be Dogs”, Marc Goldberg; and psychic, Denise Guzzardo.