Mike Stephen in for John Williams Full Podcast 12.29.17: The IRS on prepaying property taxes, Chicago's quirky neighborhoods

Mike Stephen of “Outside the Loop” sits in for John Williams today, and checks in with Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long, who tells you whether or not it’s worth prepaying your 2018 property taxes. Then, Chicago Tribune Commercial Real Estate Columnist Ryan Ori describes the changes that Chicago’s homiest corridors are seeing, as a result of rising taxes.

John Williams returns Tuesday, Jan 2. Happy New Year!