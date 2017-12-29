× Doc Emrick on the struggling Blackhawks: “I thought they would be doing far better… at this point”

Steve Dale (in for Bill and Wendy) welcomes the voice of the NHL on NBC, Mike “Doc” Emrick, along with legendary dog show announcer David Frei and as it turns out, both guys are big fans of each other. Emrick and Frei try to call each other’s events, then Doc talks about the reeling Blackhawks, the surprising Golden Knights and the 10th anniversary of the Winter Classic.