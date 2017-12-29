LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 24: NBC broadcasters Eddie Olczyk and Michael "Doc" Emrick onstage during the 2014 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Doc Emrick on the struggling Blackhawks: “I thought they would be doing far better… at this point”
Steve Dale (in for Bill and Wendy) welcomes the voice of the NHL on NBC, Mike “Doc” Emrick, along with legendary dog show announcer David Frei and as it turns out, both guys are big fans of each other. Emrick and Frei try to call each other’s events, then Doc talks about the reeling Blackhawks, the surprising Golden Knights and the 10th anniversary of the Winter Classic.