Wintrust Business Lunch (12/28/17): Is prepaying your property taxes worth it?

Steve Bertrand talks with Axios columnist Chris Matthews on Amazon’s positive – and negative – effects on small businesses; Will County Treasurer Steve Weber talks about his county’s eligibility for a deduction on prepayment of property taxes ahead of the new year; Chicago Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski joins the show to break down Chicago’s Divvy growth and why its revenue has leveled off and Norman Walzer, Senior Researcher at the NIU Center for Governmental Studies talks about Illinois’ population exodus and its effect on the workforce.