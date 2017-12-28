× Top Five@5 (12/28/17): Roy Moore files lawsuit, Miss America scandal and much more…

Top 5 @ 5 for Thursday, December 28th:

Meghan Markle’s step sister lashes out against Prince Harry, a mix up with the South Carolina lotto, Trump bashes Vanity Fair in his tweets, the Miss America email scandal continues and Roy Moore files a law suit against the certification of opponent Doug Jones.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3445010/3445010_2017-12-28-191710.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3