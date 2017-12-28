Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore (R) greets supporters at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (12/28/17): Roy Moore files lawsuit, Miss America scandal and much more…
Top 5 @ 5 for Thursday, December 28th:
Meghan Markle’s step sister lashes out against Prince Harry, a mix up with the South Carolina lotto, Trump bashes Vanity Fair in his tweets, the Miss America email scandal continues and Roy Moore files a law suit against the certification of opponent Doug Jones.