The Opening Bell 12/28/17 Changes In The Market & What Is In For 2018

Greg Warsek, Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank. He coves the changes in the market and what is on the radar for 2018.

Dealing With Identity Theft- Heather Wagenhals, a Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist.

With the abundance of computer hacks happening every day, it’s not something you can afford to not think about.

She uses her experience to explain how stealing information has gotten easier and what you need to do NOW to protect yourself and your family in the age of fast technology.