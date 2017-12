× The Canarble Wagon: Carnivale Restaurant

Tim Griffin is the General Manager of Carnivale in Chicago and stops by the Brian Noonan show to tell us about their pajama brunch on January 7th! For more information visit the Carnivale website.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3445020/3445020_2017-12-28-195320.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3