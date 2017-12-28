Steve Cochran Full Show 12.28.17: Coach Fitz, J.R., and more!
Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran and has a show for the ages! Guests include: Corey Thomas of Livity Chicago; Joe Cushing is in studio to talk about receiving the Spirit of Life award; former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick; Pat Brady reviews the year in politics; Josh Hill has entertainment news; Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the Music City Bowl; former SNL cast member Tim Kazurinsky talks about the upcoming “Schweddy Ball“; and Dave Alwan who appeared on Shark Tank twice.