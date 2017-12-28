× NYE Plans, Hoppy Holidays, ‘I, Tonya’, and much more | Full Show (Dec 27th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 27th) Dr. Charles J Turck, President and CEO of ScientiaCME, rides side car as we talk NYE plans, the movie ‘I, Tonya’, and more. Then, musician Matt Feddermann provides us musical entertainment and also shares his background with musical production. We also welcome on Ryan Shea, the General Manager of House of Blues, to talk to us about some of the venue’s highly anticipated upcoming events, including Hoppy Holidays. Finally, comedian and former Professional Ice Skater, Paul Farahvar, stops by to share his experiences as a skater and the story behind meeting Professional Ice Skater Tonya Harding. All this AND more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

