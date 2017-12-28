× Million dollar question: Bitcoin investments and the future of digital currency

Bitcoin expert Susan Poole was named 2017 Top 10 Women in Crypto via Core Magazine. She joins The Download with Mark Carman to talk about the nitty-gritty of Bitcoin and what it means for the future. When Bitcoin was established in 2010, it costs eight cents. At the beginning of 2017, it was roughly around one thousand. As Poole says, “the million dollar question” is figuring out whether or not people should invest in Bitcoin. Poole thinks Bitcoin is a good investment because most people invest a small percentage and let it grow over time. “You have to to walk before you run,” Poole says. Before investing in Bitcoin, she suggests that people do research in all types of Bitcoin beforehand. “The ultimate goal is digital currency, instead of going through banks or third parties,” she says. “I have relatives in Australia and I can send them money over my phone and don’t have to pay a transaction fee.”

Poole says Bitcoin can be purchased off federally regulated websites like coinable.com, where this website is user friendly with a phone app.