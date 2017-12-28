MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 20: Jeremy Roenick #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni controls the puck against Craig Hartsburg #4 of the Minnesota North Stars Alumni in the second period during the alumni game at the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series on February 20, 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The North Stars/Wild Alumni defeated the Blackhawks Alumni 6-4. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Jeremy Roenick visits the White House
Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and current analyst for NBC Sports, Jeremy Roenick join Pete McMurray to talk about his trip the White House. He talks about what the ‘Hawks can do with Corey Crawford on injured reserve. Good ol’ JR also talks about his hockey school and previews the Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers.