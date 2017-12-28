× Dane Neal in for John Williams Full Podcast 12.28.17: Gambling vs. Sweepstakes, toys that hack, chocolate and BBQ

Dane Neal catches up with some BBQ legends in the area, including the namesake of Sweet Baby Ray’s. Plus, many are calling her a hypocrite: Anti-Gambling Activist Kathy Gilroy joins the show to explain the difference between her method for having won $25,000, and that of gambling or entering raffles. We learn about some of the delicious chocolate to be found at the Chocolate Sanctuary in Gurnee. And, finally, Cybersecurity Expert, former Obama Administration Cybersecurity Commissioner and Former C.I.A. Technical Director Dr. Eric Cole elaborates on how that sweet, fuzzy toy you gifted on Christmas, could help hackers prey on your children.