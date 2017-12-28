× Dane Neal: Former Obama Cybersecurity Commissioner Dr. Eric Cole says North Korea scares him the most when toys can be used to hack

Cybersecurity Expert and Former Obama Cybersecurity Commissioner Dr. Eric Cole explains to Dane how toys can be used nefariously. He lists off some of the common vices for which hackers have been seen to use those fuzzy and cute toys’ connectivity. And, he provides necessary tips for avoiding becoming a hacker’s prey.