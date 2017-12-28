× Anti-Gambling Activist and $25,000 Sweepstakes Winner Kathy Gilroy: “I was blessed by the best”

Kathy Gilroy works to stop gambling. But, she enters contests and sweepstakes often, and has just won $25,000 doing so. She joins Dane to list off some of the distinctions between sweepstakes, contests and gambling, and even investing in stocks. She also shares some outlets in which to confide if you have a gambling problem.