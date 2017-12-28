In this Friday, March 17, 2017, photo, Kathy Gilroy poses for a portrait near her home in Villa Park, Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise has had a rough go, and that doesn't count taxpayer response. The measures range from cost-cutting workers compensation restrictions to permitting six more revenue-raising gambling casinos. Gilroy, is just one of several who have voiced their opposition to adding new casinos. "If gambling could solve the budget crisis, it would have done so by now," Gilroy said. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Anti-Gambling Activist and $25,000 Sweepstakes Winner Kathy Gilroy: “I was blessed by the best”
Kathy Gilroy works to stop gambling. But, she enters contests and sweepstakes often, and has just won $25,000 doing so. She joins Dane to list off some of the distinctions between sweepstakes, contests and gambling, and even investing in stocks. She also shares some outlets in which to confide if you have a gambling problem.