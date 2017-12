× Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth Full Show (12/27/17): Embrace the Hygge

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth (in for Bill and Wendy) talk about the Danish concept of “hygge” and how it can help warm up your winter through comfort, warmth and togetherness,┬áthe challenge of setting personal goals for the New Years (and making yourself stick to them), a new study that outlines health benefits of having more female friends in your life, and more.