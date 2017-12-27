× Wintrust Business Lunch (12/27/17): Terry Savage; Porchlight Theatre’s Michael Weber

Paul Lisnek is in for Steve Bertrand on the Wintrust Business Lunch: He talks with finance expert Terry Savage about the new GOP tax bill and how it will affect your paycheck and your preparation for tax season and who really deserves credit for the strong market in 2017; Porchlight Theatre artistic director Michael Weber joins the show to break down the nuts and bolts of financing a working theatre in Chicago, the necessity of financial risk-taking in the business and more.