Top Moments of 2017, Bone Marrow Drive, NYE Plans, and more| Full Show (Dec 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 26th) Mark Carman fills-in for Patti Vasquez! Mark talks with Chris Felderman about an upcoming drive to help his 3 year old daughter, Reese, find a possible Bone Marrow Donor at an upcoming drive; Harry Teinowitz chimes in on some of the top moments of 2017 and provides movie recommendations; Coach Brandon Moore joins Mark to talk about the stories of some of his players and the progress the Olive-Harvey’s Men’s Basketball team is making. Mark along with Producer CaSera (Cash) and Esmeralda Leon in Traffic discuss horrible holiday stories, traveling troubles, NYE Plans and so much more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here: