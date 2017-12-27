× Top Five@5 (12/27/17): Barack Obama shares thoughts on social media, Police Officer saves young boy and much more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 27th, 2017:

A Utah police officer saves a young boy from a frozen pond, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get caught up in an interesting flight experience, four teens in Ohio are charged with murder, former President Barack Obama shares his thoughts on social media and two friends find out that they are actually brothers.

