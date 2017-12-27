× The Opening Bell 12/27/17 “Small Business Is Going To Explode With The New Tax Law”

Illinois slashes filing costs for small businesses aimed to encourage more business to form in the state rather than going to other places to escape from high fees.

Executive board member for the Small Business Advocacy Council, Dwayne Hirsh talks about the lower fees and all of the resources the SBAC offers.

Tax Accountant Peran Wetzel talks about the impact the new tax reform will have in your daily life, from the change in your paycheck to the value of your home:

1. People who are divorced and paying alimony.

2. Medical Deductions

3. Real Estate & Property taxes