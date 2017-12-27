× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.27.17: Featuring, um, Steve Cochran?

Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran, but Steve, along with John Da Cosse and Tim Benker, visit Pete in studio to promote their New Years Eve comedy special. Other guests from the show include: WGN Radio’s pet expert, Steve Dale, on how long dogs should be out in the extreme cold; the veteran who founded “Lift for the 22“, Carter Davis; WGN’s Dean Richard on the latest in all things entertainment; comedian Pat McGann; chef master Graham Elliot; and nutrition/workout guru, Andrea Metcalf.

Graham’s Spice Roasted Apples with Whipped Yogurt and Toasted Almonds recipe:

Apples x 4 ea

Greek yogurt x 1 cup

Honey x 1 tbsp

Cinnamon x 1 tsp

Butter x 1 tbsp (soft/melted)

-Core/scoop out inside of apple.

-Mix cinnamon and butter, spread over apples.

-Bake in 350° degree for 20 minutes.

-At the same time, toast almonds in over for 5 minutes, then remove.

-While apples are baking, mix yogurt and honey in a bowl for 3-5 minutes until aerated/whipped.

-Remove apples from oven and let cool for 10-15 minutes.

-Fill apples with whipped yogurt and top with toasted almonds.

-Serve warm and enjoy.