Mark Carman learns more about an upcoming Bone Marrow Drive to help a child find a donor

Mark Carman talks with Chris Felderman about an upcoming drive to help his daughter find a possible Bone Marrow Donor. Reese Felderman, 3, is facing a possible diagnosis of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) which is a rare form of leukemia. A donor drive will be held Thursday, December 28th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Winnetka to find a bone marrow match for Reese. To learn more about this story, visit HERE!