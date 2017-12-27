Empty chairs meant to illustrate the number of lives lost from Ohio traffic deaths in 2015 are displayed outside the state Department of Transportation in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. State Highway Patrol statistics show 1,023 traffic fatalities confirmed so far in 2015, with several dozen more not yet verified. Ohio had 981 traffic deaths in 2014. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)
Jailing young adults: Should the punishments be different?
Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen talk about 3 young teenagers from Ohio who are being charged with murder for throwing objects off a highway overpass. Should the be charged with life in prison? Or should the justice system consider a shorter punishment because they are 13-14 years old? Esmeralda and Jon take your calls.