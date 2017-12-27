× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 141: Week 17 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview the final game of the 2017 season for the Bears, which will take place in Minnesota against the Vikings Sunday afternoon. They discuss Kyle Fuller’s contract situation and whether it will be John Fox’s last game not only as head coach of the Bears but his last game coaching period. They guys also make bold predictions, guess the final score, play listener voicemails, and pick college and pro games against the spread. Listen below!

