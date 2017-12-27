× Dane Neal on the John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.27.2017: New Years Eve, earning a property tax deduction, bone-chilling cold

Dane Neal fills in for John Williams, as he helps you explore your options for New Years Eve planning. He talks with Eataly Marketing Manager Beatrice Bernasconi, who highlights some of the restaurant’s attractions for this Sunday night, and SafeHouse Chicago Agent (Heather) High Tops, who tells you how to celebrate the new year multiple times in one evening. Plus, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas explains how you can easily prepay your property tax bill before the new year. And, WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling gives you some not-so-bad news for this Winter.