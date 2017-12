× Dane Neal: Eataly gives you an all-inclusive New Years Eve

Eataly Chicago Marketing Manager Beatrice Bernasconi joins Dane Neal to list off some of the best qualities of an all-inclusive New Years Eve provided by Eataly. Some of those include a sword swallower bending the rules of safety, a tarot card reader who can predict your next year’s fortunes, and a lentil dish to help provide exactly that.