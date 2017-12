× Brian Noonan Full Show 12/27/17: The Best Wine for NYE, Night Ministry and much more…

Brian Noonan fills in for Roe Conn with a fun filled show! First Brian checks in with WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte to talk about the top 3 stories of 2017, the CEO & President of the Night Ministry in Chicago tell us how they help the homeless and award winning sommelier Belinda Chang stops by to talk to us about New Year’s Eve champagne!

