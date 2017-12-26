× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/26/17: Philanthropy expert Lisa Dietlin, Anti-Cruelty Society head Dr. Robyn Barbiers

Paul Lisnek is in for Steve Bertrand on the Wintrust Business Lunch: Philanthropy and charity expert Lisa Dietlin stops by to help with navigating year-end donations and preparing for tax season, the importance of vetting and planning your charitable contributions, and avoiding letting guilt drive your decision making. As temperatures drop around the Chicagoland area, Dr. Robyn Barbiers, president of the Anti-Cruelty Society Chicago, breaks down the economics of running an animal shelter, and more.