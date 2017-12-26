This picture taken on September 3, 2017 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 4, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) attending a meeting with a committee of the Workers' Party of Korea about the test of a hydrogen bomb, at an unknown location.
North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile on September 3 and called its sixth and most powerful nuclear test a "perfect success", sparking world condemnation and promises of tougher US sanctions. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (12/26/17): North Korea Tensions Rise, Mariah Carey to Headline NYE, Billion Dollar Electric Bill and more…
Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 26th, 2017:
Mariah Carey will be headlining ‘New Years Rocking Eve, actress Heather Menzies-Urich from ‘The Sound of Music’ has passed away, tension grows between North Korea and the United States, the NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week and a Pennsylvania resident receives a very expensive electric bill.