Top Five@5 (12/26/17): North Korea Tensions Rise, Mariah Carey to Headline NYE, Billion Dollar Electric Bill and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 26th, 2017:

Mariah Carey will be headlining ‘New Years Rocking Eve, actress Heather Menzies-Urich from ‘The Sound of Music’ has passed away, tension grows between North Korea and the United States, the NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week and a Pennsylvania resident receives a very expensive electric bill.

