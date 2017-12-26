Neldia Dycus, the Central Region director of the Arkansas Department of Health, gives Gov. Asa Hutchinson a flu shot at the state Capitol building on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The governor said that before taking office in 2015 he hadn't always received a flu vaccine annually. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
The Medical Hour: What is Pandas?
You’ve heard of the cute little bears in China called Pandas, but have you heard of the Pandas related to Strep Throat? Hannah Stanley fills in for Nick Digilio and talks about why you should be aware of this additional disease that could be affecting your child. Have you gotten your flu shot? The flu is on the rise and several areas in Illinois are cracking down on spreading the virus.