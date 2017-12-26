× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.26.17: Shredding the Holiday Weight

Filling in for Steve Cochran, Pete McMurray recaps the holiday weekend. Today’s guests include: Dan Hampton on the Bears’ win over the Cleveland Browns; The author of “Chasing Success”, Dr. Alok Trivedi, stops by the studio to talk about his book and about stress and depression during the holiday season; former Bears head coach, Mike Ditka, on whether John Fox will be fired at the end of the season; and Orion “Big O” Samuelson checks in from Arizona. Later on, Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer of Shred 415 are in studio to talk about the best ways to stick to your New Years resolutions about getting into shape.